Virtual Candlelight Vigil For Domestic Violence

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston City Hall will turn purple to remember domestic violence victims and to celebrate survivors during An Evening of Remembrance, Caring, and Hope. The virtual event is being led by Daya, AVDA, the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council and family violence service providers from across the Greater Houston area. Faith leaders from across our region (including the Baháʼí Faith, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, and Zoroastrianism) will also take part, by reading the names of those who lost their lives to domestic violence in 2020. This virtual is happening at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday October 27th on the AVDA’s Facebook page.

Statewide, significant federal funding is coming to prevent domestic violence and to help victims. Texas Victim Assistance and compensation programs will receive $163 million dollars and $1.5 million dollars will go to the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-SAFE). The funds will help agencies across the state improve their technology services, track available shelter beds and fight child sex trafficking – which experts say is especially important during national emergencies like hurricanes and the current pandemic. Every year in Texas, 200,00 calls are made to law enforcement related to domestic violence and 48% of requests for shelter are turned away due to capacity issues.

October is national Domestic Violence Awareness month, which was created by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1981. Purple is the official color to honor the month and it symbolizes survival, courage, and peace. For more information visit: www.avda.org/713-224-9911; Facebook @houstonavda; Twitter @AVDA_TX.