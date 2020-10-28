Visitation for fallen HPD Sgt. Preston set for Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) The visitation for fallen HPD Sergeant Harold Preston is set for Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. His family, friends, and the public are all welcome to attend. The visitation will be held at the Granville Sawyer Auditorium at Texas Southern University.

Sergeant Preston was killed in the line of duty on October 20th while responding to a disturbance call on Holly Hall Street. He served with HPD for 41 years.

Chief Art Acevedo described Preston as a “wonderful, courageous and humble servant from an amazing family.”

Those of us who knew, loved, & respected Sgt. Harold Preston knew him to be a wonderful, courageous, and humble servant, from an amazing family.



While many may never say his name, or honor his life of selfless service, we will never forget. RIP kind hero, we will celebrate you. pic.twitter.com/3U370XNsFc — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

Sergeant Preston’s body will be escorted from the Paradise North Funeral Home located at 10401 W. Montgomery Road to Texas Southern University Wednesday morning.

They will be traveling south on 45 the North freeway, exiting on Scott Street, making a pass by his alma mater of Jack Yates High School and are set to arrive at TSU around 9:30 a.m.

If you are planning to attend the visitation, you are asked to observe COVID-19 protocols and social distancing measures.

Procession for fallen @houstonpolice Sgt. Preston arrived here at Texas Southern University just moments ago. The visitation is from 11a-6p today at the Granville Sawyer Auditorium. The public is welcome to attend. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/OvlQlNxiO5 — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 28, 2020

