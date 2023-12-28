HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Lone Star Flight Museum has an exciting new feature for museum visitors throughout the year. The museum is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation.

Lone Star Flight Museum visitors will now be greeted by a bright red Pitts Special S-1 that’s suspended high above the museum entrance. It was designed by Curtis Pitts back in 1944. The plane was hung with the nose up and at a slight bank to represent the history of airshows and acrobatic competitions.

Visitors will learn that the Pitts Special S-1 is on display and owned by Terry Barker of Keller Texas. Terry and his father-in-law, John Abitz built the aircraft over 21 years from 1984-2005. The plane was built at the airport by Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductee Edna Gardner Whyte in Roanoke, Texas, Hangar 21.

The Pitts Special S-1 will now join the MQ-1B Predator and the Culver Dart hanging high above for all to see. The Predator and Culver Dart are hung in the Waltrip Hangar.

Visitors can visit the museum Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from Noon-5 p.m..