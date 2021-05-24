Volunteers needed to bottle feed & foster kittens

HOUSTON (CW39) –  The Harris County Pets needs volunteers to help care for kittens.   The facility says it’s the time of the year for high cat breeding activity.  They’re expecting an influx of neonatal kittens that will need around-the-clock feeding and care.  Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and live in the Houston area. 

They must also sign up and complete the foster program agreement on the foster page, www.CountyPets.com.  Harris County Pets is also in need of foster homes for kittens over 6 weeks old.  Anyone interested in fostering should email foster@phs.hctx.net . There will be orientation for new foster parents.

