Volunteers needed with Be An Angel Project

HOUSTON (CW39) — 100 volunteers are needed for Be An Angel’s Annual Project to decorate and deliver nearly 5,000 holiday gift bags to children in the Houston area with multiple disabilities who come from low income families.

Be An Angel’s Holiday Gift Program began in 1986 so that children would be able to experience the joy of receiving gifts during the Christmas season. Over 200 volunteers have been shopping to fulfill each child’s individual wish list.

Volunteers will decorate gift bags at George R. Brown Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 volunteers with personal vehicles are needed to help deliver the gift bags on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the GRB.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Margaret Adsit at Margaret@BeAnAngel.org.