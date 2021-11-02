Former educator discusses why she is running for re-election

HOUSTON (KIAH)- When polls opened at the Briarmeadow Clubhouse, several people began making their way to the polling machines. There are nine constitutional amendments on the ballot. Among some of those is Prop 3 which talks about limiting religious church services. This topic came about during the peak of COVID-19 cases. Voters will decide if the government-local, state or federal can limit the number of people gathering. Polls close at 7 pm and counting of votes will begin immediately.

Anne Sung is running for re-election for the HISD trustee board for district 7. She grew up in Houston and attended public school. She adds, being part of the board has allowed her to give back to the community. Anne Sung has been part of the board since 2016 and co-founded the group Community Voices.

Community Voices is a place where parents,students and teachers can come together to advocate for our schools Anne Sung, Former Educator