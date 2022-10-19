HOUSTON (KIAH) “Autism Speaks” and it’s louder than ever, and it’s all for a good cause. On Saturday October 22, the community is invited to The University of Houston’s Lynn Eusan Park to take part in the 2022 “Autism Speaks Walk” in person.

Houston Autism Speaks Walk is coming back in person, in full force, to help people in the community living with autism. The goal once again this year is to bring the community together “to fuel the organization’s mission and help people with autism reach their full potential”. And the entire community is invited to attend.

Autism Speaks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2021, around 1 in 44 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States have autism. “Autism Speaks” has aided more than 26 million people through funds from the Walk, which provides resources, research, advocacy and support to meet the needs of those with autism and develop an inclusive environment.

For more information about the Autism Speaks Walk, visit Autism Speaks.

At this year’s walk, activities will include a face painter, balloon artist, yard games, kindness chalk and wall, sensory-friendly activities and more. And you can actually registration on site the day of the event! Beginning at 8 a.m., activities and registration starts. Then the walk runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers as that you arrive on hour prior to the Walk, so you can also take part in all of the activities.

Autism Speaks

WHERE: Lynn Eusan Park at the University of Houston, located at 4800 Calhoun Road, Houston, TX 77004.