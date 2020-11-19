Walmart doubling up for holiday shopping

HOUSTON (CW39) – With pandemic changing the way customer shop this holiday season, Walmart is doubling up on personal shoppers this year. For Texas, this means more than 2,500 new jobs this holiday season. They’re looking for a Walmart associates willing to fill pickup and deliver orders for big meals on your table or gifts. The new positions are in combination with 500,000 new associate hires since March. Customers now have several no-contact and delivery options and unlike other services, there is no markup on items. Here a list of ways you can pick up your holiday items:
- Pickup: Free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location that’s most convenient for them. We’ll load their order right into their car.
- Delivery: Orders from our store to a customer’s door with a per delivery fee of $7.95 or $9.95.
- Express Delivery: Speedy delivery in two-hours or less. The service costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge.
- Free Unlimited Delivery with Walmart+: Bye, per-delivery fee! Get unlimited deliveries for a monthly or yearly fee with a Walmart+ membership. It pays for itself in just two deliveries a month.
