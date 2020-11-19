Walmart doubling up for holiday shopping

HOUSTON (CW39) When it comes to Holiday Shopping, Houston's Nutcracker Market is always a must for true shoppers, each season. Now, this Houston staple is getting national recognition.

Houston's Nutcracker Market is one of 16 Holiday markets , nominated as USA Today's 10 Best Holiday Markets in America. Each year readers get to choose their favorites in different categories. According to USA Today, "Christmas markets are a holiday tradition from Europe brought over to North America by immigrants who moved across the Atlantic. Today, cities and towns across the country host holiday markets inspired by those of Germany, complete with traditional food, music and holiday treats."