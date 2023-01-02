A walrus, nicknamed Thor, was spotted at the harborside in Scarborough in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, attracting a large crowd before heading back to sea. A New Year’s Eve fireworks display in the town was cancelled out of concern for the animal’s welfare, according to a local news report.

Video by Bethan Clyne, a medic for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDLMR), shows the walrus.

“I was so excited and relieved when he finally made his way back to sea! We sprinted to the end of the harbour where we watched him surface a few times before disappearing into the darkness,” Clyne later tweeted.

Despite the crowds, he seemed to remain relatively unphased and comfortable although, a couple of times once the tide went out or he fancied a change, he would move from the bumpy cobbles & waddle over to the flatter concrete🤣



Here's a video of him 'sliding' to get comfortable. pic.twitter.com/o9wCGCdcwF — Bethan (@BethClyne) January 1, 2023

Credit: Bethan Clyne/BDMLR via Storyful