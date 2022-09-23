HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the LaPorte Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division need the public’s assistance, locating fugitives Miguel Beltran and Ciro Beltran who are wanted for Capital Murder.

Crime Stoppers Houston

Crime Stoppers Houston

On March 1, 2003, the victim was killed in the 50th block of Garfield St. in LaPorte, Texas. During the incident, the victim was struck by an object and died as a result of their injuries. Afterwards, the fugitives fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.