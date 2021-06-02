WANTED: 2 women shoot nail salon owner in Katy, HCSO says

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection of shooting a Katy area nail salon owner.

On Saturday, May 29, deputies arrived at Katy Nails and found the store owner, a 42-year-old man had been shot by a woman who drove off from the salon.

Investigators say two women entered the store and were given a manicure and pedicure. Both women were unhappy with the price of the services and were arguing with the owner.

The suspect paid and left the store, the other woman began to argue with the owner again.

The suspect then re-entered the store and again was arguing with the owner. The owner attempted to push the suspect from the store.

She then shot the owner with a handgun , and both women drove off in a burnt orange colored Ford Fusion. Investigators recovered the suspect’s phone at the nail salon.

HCSO: Suspected car in connection to nail salon shooting.

The salon owner was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers are anonymous.