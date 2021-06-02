WANTED: 2 women shoot nail salon owner in Katy, HCSO says

CW39
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection of shooting a Katy area nail salon owner.

On Saturday, May 29, deputies arrived at Katy Nails and found the store owner, a 42-year-old man had been shot by a woman who drove off from the salon.

Investigators say two women entered the store and were given a manicure and pedicure. Both women were unhappy with the price of the services and were arguing with the owner.

The suspect paid and left the store, the other woman began to argue with the owner again.

The suspect then re-entered the store and again was arguing with the owner. The owner attempted to push the suspect from the store.

She then shot the owner with a handgun , and both women drove off in a burnt orange colored Ford Fusion. Investigators recovered the suspect’s phone at the nail salon.

HCSO: Suspected car in connection to nail salon shooting.

The salon owner was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss