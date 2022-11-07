Reward being offered for information leading to charging &/or arrest of suspect

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fugitive is on the loose and he’s being sought for an assault on a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s help to find fugitive Yafeth Israel George-Paredes. He is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child between the age of 14-17.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, Houston Police Officers received a report of a Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 9100 Block of Fondren Rd. in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that Yafeth George-Paredes sexually assaulted the victim.

Fugitive Yafeth George-Paredes is a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

