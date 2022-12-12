HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police and Crime Stoppers of Houston have been looking for a fugitive for over one year. Now they need your help get this alleged child abuser off the streets.

Carlos Rene Chicas Lazo (Crime Stoppers Houston)

Carlos Rene Chicas Lazo, 49, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for half of a decade.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, HPD said it received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the 8600 block of Pitner Road in northwest Houston. During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the Lazo that occurred from June 2014 to June 2019.

Carlos Lazo is a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-6, 230 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.