HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department need the public’s assistance locating fugitive Reginald Torres, who is wanted for Murder.

Crime Stoppers Houston

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, fugitive Reginald Torres (also known as Reggie Castillo) shot three victims in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd. in Houston. According to witnesses, they say a crowd of people were socializing in the parking lot when the suspect arrived and started an altercation.

That’s when everything escalated. The suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting into the crowd then he fled the scene. The three victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital. One victim later died from their injuries.



Again, fugitive Reginald Torres (also known as Reggie Castillo) is a Hispanic male, 20 years old, approximately 5’1” in height, 145 lbs., with brown eyes and short black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

