HOUSTON (KIAH) He’s accused of Continuous Sexual abuse of a child for over 2 years. And police have not stopped looking for him. Now Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s help once again, to bring a wanted fugitive to justice.

Crime Stoppers Houston

41 year old Jose Medina Guzman is wanted on two counts. According to the Houston Police Department, it received two reports of Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 3600 block of Toliver St. in Houston. During the investigations, two child victims made an outcry of sexual abuse allegedly by Guzman, that occurred multiple times from February 10, 2013 to February 10, 2015.

Guzman is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” tall and weighs 186 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.