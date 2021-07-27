WANTED: Suspects charged in shooting that left woman dead and man wounded

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released previous booking photos of two people wanted in a shooting that left a woman dead and a man wounded.

HPD Homicide Investigators say, charges have been filed against two suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a woman and the wounding of a man at 233 Rosamond Street about 12:20 p.m. on Friday (June 18).



Harold Joiner (b/m, 22) is charged with felon in possession of a weapon in the 230th State District Court. Robert Stevenson (b/m, 34) is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon in the 232nd State District Court, according to officials.



Both are accused for their role in the shooting death of Lakeshia Cleveland, 33. The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.





HPD Homicide Division Sergeant B. Roberts and Detective L. Lange reported:



HPD patrol officers responded to an assault call at an apartment complex at the above address and learned an altercation occurred within a group of people, that resulted in a woman and man being shot. Both Ms. Cleveland and the male victim were transported in a private vehicle to the hospital where Cleveland was pronounced deceased. The male was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.



During the investigation, Joiner and Stevenson were identified as suspects in this case and were charged for their role in the incident.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspects Joiner and Stevenson or with information in this case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

