Warming Center at George R. Brown sees long lines as Dangerous Winter Storm approaches southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) The Convention Center is set to open Sunday at 4:00 PM as a warming center to assist the homeless and for anyone needing protection during deadly winter weather approaching the Houston area.

The Convention Center is set to open Sunday at 4:00 PM as a warming center to assist the homeless and for anyone needing protection during deadly winter weather approaching the Houston area.

Sunday temperatures will be near or below freezing for areas North and West of Houston. Light freezing rain or drizzle are also expected in the local area.

National Weather Service Sunday at 1pm

The George R. Brown Convention Center is expected to open Sunday at 4:00 p.m. as a warming center to assist those who are experiencing homelessness and need protection from the winter weather. The City of Houston is coordinating with METRO to assist with the transportation to GRB.



The Houston Emergency Operations Center will activate on Sunday evening at a Level II, Partial Activation. In addition, the City of Houston has activated a Joint Information Center (JIC) to manage public information related to this week’s weather and the City’s response.

JIC staff will provide weather updates and public safety messaging via AlertHouston, www.houstonemergency.org, and OEM’s social media accounts: Nextdoor, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

