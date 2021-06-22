WARNING: Daycare car break-ins on the rise in Friendswood, police say

FRIENDSWOOD- Friendswood Police are warning parents to be alert when picking up or dropping off kids at day care. This alert is in response to a vehicle burglary reported last week at a Friendswood day care center.

In the past, the suspects would strike in the morning, looking for vehicles with purses or valuables left behind as parents walk their children into preschool facilities. However, this most recent burglary was in the afternoon during pick-up time.

According to Friendswood PD, after they burglarize these vehicles, the suspects frequently use the stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in nearby stores.

They believe the thieves were already there, in the parking lot, looking for a potential target and a crime of opportunity. Parents should make sure they don’t leave behind valuables in the car and double check to make sure your doors are locked.