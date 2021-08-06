Washington Football Team will no longer allow fans to wear Native American inspired headdresses, or face paint

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washington’s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The National Football League preseason kicks off on Thursday, August 5th; with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Washington, their first home pre-season game is on August 20th, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans will pour into FedEx Field that Friday night, and with them, a new set of policies, and protocols they would have to follow.

Here is how it will shape out:

  • Recommended Mask Wearing: Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy.
  • FedExField is Now Cashless: Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale.
  • Tailgating Returns to FedExField: Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility.
  • Approved Fan Attire:  Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

Fans were not allowed into FedEx Field, due to restrictions in place from the COVID-19 pandemic; and the year prior to that, in the 2019 season, fans could still adopt inappropriate costuming, under the team’s old branding.

“We have 89 years of history in this league and failing to acknowledge our past use of Native imagery in the consideration of the new name wouldn’t be mindful of the individuals and communities that were hurt by the previous name,” Team President Jason Wright wrote in a personal statement on the team’s website back in July. “We’ve made significant changes in our organization and our culture, and our new name must reflect these changes. To that end, we will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery.”

Washington’s season opener is on September 12th, at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

