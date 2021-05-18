Watch: Chicago fire crew rescues parrot from office building ledge

CW39

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire Department didn’t have to raise a ladder to rescue a cat from a tree, but firefighters did grab a pole to snatch a pet parrot from an office building ledge.

A fire crew was returning from a emergency medical run on Sunday when the owner of the bird asked them to grab what appeared to be a macaw from a second-floor ledge of the Railway Exchange Building.

Officials say the bird apparently was with someone who had taken it with them while attending a rally.

In a video of the rescue, onlookers began cheering when the bird stepped atop the pole and was slowly lowered from a second-floor window to street level. The bird was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

Star Harvey with Russ Pappas

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin

Major drought in California - Jane King

Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger

Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss