Watch: Florida first responders pay tribute to victims of Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Florida first responders paid tribute to the victims of the Surfside building collapse Sunday night, flashing engine lights of fire trucks and rescue boats.

The Miami Beach Fire Department said they were shining lights “for those who cannot.”

As of Monday morning, 27 people have been confirmed killed in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in U.S. history. More than 120 others are still missing and believed to be trapped in the rubble.

The Miami Beach Police Department also paid tribute to victims in the hours before the remaining part of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday.

About half of the Miami-area beachfront building’s 130 units collapsed June 24, tearing away walls and leaving several homes in the still-standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse. Search and rescue operations are still underway.

