Watch: Friends brought to tears as McLaughlin wins big at Olympics

by: The Associated Press

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin of the United States broke her own world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold.

Former classmates, friends and supporters from her hometown gathered at a restaurant in suburban New Jersey to watch the race.

“Unbelievable,” said Mike McCabe, her former coach at Union Catholic High School who also coached her at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

“I think she has brought so much attention to the event. I think 7, 8 years ago the 400 hurdles, especially on the women’s side, you didn’t hear too much. And she’s brought a whole new life to the 400 hurdles,” McCabe told The Associated Press.

She finished in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over teammate and rival Dalilah Muhammad.

McLaughlin came from behind over the last 100 meters to top the defending Olympic champion.

Muhammad’s time of of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin’s old record of 51.9, set at Olympic trials last month. Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.

