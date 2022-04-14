ARLINGTON (KDAF) — “This is going to be a coming home party for me,” Garth Brooks said about performing in Arlington this summer.

The last time Garth Brooks came to Dallas was 17 years ago! Crazy!

Brooks wanted to share this video with his fans about his excitement to perform at AT&T Stadium and how this concert will represent a full circle back home for him.

“It’s where it all started for us. So, not only do I plan on seeing the people that were there when we get started, the band is the same band when we got started, the music will be the same as we got started,” Brooks added.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is set to kick off Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale, Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.