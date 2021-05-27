WATCH: Suspect on the run after robbing and shooting a man twice at Montrose area apartment complex

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of a robbery turned shooting in the Montrose area. Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the suspect and come forward.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:49 pm, robbery investigators say the victim had just parked his vehicle at his apartment complex parking lot, located at the 6000 block of Fairdale. Police say as he exited his vehicle, a man approached him with a handgun and demanded his wallet. The victim attempted to gain some distance between him and the suspect and pushed him back, at which time the suspect shot the complainant twice, striking him in the chest and in the elbow, according to investigators. He then attempted to run away from the suspect, who then chased him down, forcing him to the ground and then taking his wallet. The suspect left the scene in a white four-door sedan with a damaged rear bumped and fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Suspect description: Black male, young in age, skinny and wearing all black. 

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

