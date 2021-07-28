WATCH: Suspects follow victim from bank to service station then steal his money while pumping gas

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers is looking for a couple robbery suspects and need the public’s help locating them.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at around 11:20 am, investigators say the victim parked at the gas pumps at a convenience store, located at the 3200 block of Campbell, in Houston, Texas. He stated that while he was sitting in the driver’s seat, an unknown male suddenly opened his passenger door, grabbed a bag containing cash, then got back into the passenger seat of a green Jeep Wrangler, and then fled the scene, according to police.

Victim followed from bank and then robbed on June 26 at a gas station at the 3200 block of Campbell. If you recognize the suspects or vehicles involved, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/YB3f9S2HSZ — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 26, 2021

Prior to the incident, investigators say, he stated that he had gone to the bank in order to withdraw a large sum of money for his boss (in order to pay his employee’s) at a bank located at the 2300 block of Wirt. He stated he walked out of the bank with the bag and drove directly to the gas station. The victim stated that he believes that the males in the Jeep and a silver Mitsubishi SUV were working together because they were interacting just prior to the incident and then both fled at the same time, according to police.

Suspect description(s): Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 5’9, 180 to 200 pounds, brown hair and dark complexion.

Vehicle descriptions: Green four-door Jeep Wrangler and Silver Mitsubishi SUV