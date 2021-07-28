WATCH: Suspects follow victim from bank to service station then steal his money while pumping gas

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers is looking for a couple robbery suspects and need the public’s help locating them.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at around 11:20 am, investigators say the victim parked at the gas pumps at a convenience store, located at the 3200 block of Campbell, in Houston, Texas. He stated that while he was sitting in the driver’s seat, an unknown male suddenly opened his passenger door, grabbed a bag containing cash, then got back into the passenger seat of a green Jeep Wrangler, and then fled the scene, according to police.

Prior to the incident, investigators say, he stated that he had gone to the bank in order to withdraw a large sum of money for his boss (in order to pay his employee’s) at a bank located at the 2300 block of Wirt. He stated he walked out of the bank with the bag and drove directly to the gas station. The victim stated that he believes that the males in the Jeep and a silver Mitsubishi SUV were working together because they were interacting just prior to the incident and then both fled at the same time, according to police.

Suspect description(s): Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 5’9, 180 to 200 pounds, brown hair and dark complexion.

Vehicle descriptions: Green four-door Jeep Wrangler and Silver Mitsubishi SUV 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

New NWS Warning System - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

CDC updates mask mandate

Two killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in LaPorte

Heat Index forecast - Carrigan Chauvvin

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo All-Around

Simone Biles news conference in Tokyo after leaving Team USA

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss