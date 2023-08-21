IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A train collided with an 18-wheeler Monday night in southern Louisiana, causing multiple cars to derail.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m. CT in Iberia Parish, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Video shared with Nexstar’s KLFY, seen below, shows the trail barreling toward the semi, its trailer blocking the railroad at a crossing. The signal’s arm appears to have come down on the 18-wheeler, and the train horn can be heard.

Highway 182 was closed from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane due to the derailment. Additional video from the scene shows at least half a dozen rail cars off the tracks.

Authorities said the driver of the truck, which was stuck on the tracks, and the train’s conductor were OK, but the conductor was taken to an area hospital.

Three tankers carrying acrylic acid derailed and no leaks have been found the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Seven cars with polymer plastic did tip over and spill but authorities said it is not hazardous. The derailed and spilled cars “are being addressed immediately.”

It’s unclear what the truck was transporting on its trailer.

No additional information has been released.