Watch vs warning – know the difference as severe storms develop today

HOUSTON (CW39) Know your severe weather terminology today, you’ll probably need it. Hopefully the image above clears it up. A WATCH means the ingredients are in place for something to develop, a WARNING means it’s happening now and you should take action, or in the example above, time to eat!

Houston is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. This means “scattered” severe storms are possible, and a few could be especially intense. Those severe storms will generally be short-lived and/or not widespread. Farther north and northeast, the level 3 zone indicates where severe storms will be “numerous”. Those severe storms will generally be more persistent and/or widespread.

Breaking it down further, the largest hail (2″ or larger) will be in that white dotted area including Austin, Waco and Dallas. The brown zone indicates the highest risk for damaging wind and tornadoes.

Locally, most storms will occur between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Our model shows lower rain totals south, with higher totals north.

The good news: rain exits late tonight, leaving us sunny and warm this weekend with low humidity.