(Houston/CW39) The FIFA World Cup 26™ reached another major milestone today with the unveiling of the Houston Official Host City Brand. This reveal brings the city one step closer to welcoming millions of fans to the city.

Houston’s brand includes specific colors and patterns unique to the city’s innovative, diverse, and authentic spirit. With this new brand, Houston is looking forward to showcasing its diversity, rich history, and passion for soccer. Watch reaction from CW39’s more crew about the Big Announcement.

Along with Houston’s Official Host City Brand reveal, FIFA unveiled the Official Brand of the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup™. The Official Brand introduces fans to the tournament’s new emblem, typeface and striking color palette. The launch campaign, WE ARE 26, empowers people, places and communities to play an integral role in launching the FIFA World Cup 26™ Official Brand. Houston, along with the other Host Cities in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, are excited to take part in this momentous announcement on the road to the biggest sporting event ever.



“We are thrilled to be bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to this region,” said Harris County – Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke. “This world cup will not only be the biggest sporting event our community has ever seen but will help solidify our reputation as one of the premier sports destinations in the United States. We look forward to using the World Cup 2026™ to showcase Houston’s diversity, culture, and love of soccer!” To celebrate this exciting brand unveiling, the city of Houston has launched a campaign throughout the city showcasing the new logo to the local community. As part of the campaign, the following activations are taking place around town.

• FIFA World Cup 26™ logo on sidewalks around town

• Digital Billboard Campaign throughout Houston

• Blue building lights throughout downtown



“The unveiling of this logo is an exciting development in the run-up to 2026,” said Harris County – Houston Sports Authority appointee for President of the Houston FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Committee, Chris Canetti. “We continue to progress in our planning as a Host City for the FIFA World Cup and look forward to leveraging the power of the world’s most popular and prestigious sporting event to help grow the game in the Greater Houston area and expand its impact as a force for social and environmental responsibility, locally and worldwide.”

FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the biggest sporting event ever – three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches will unite an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format while keeping the exciting 4-team group stage phase to ensure the ultimate football spectacle. With more countries, cities, teams, and games, FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the most inclusive and diverse sporting event ever, uniting the entire world on a vast stage and engaging millions of fans across 16 stadiums and billions worldwide.