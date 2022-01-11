HOUSTON (KIAH) – January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Tuesday, January 11th is “Wear Blue Day” to raise awareness across the nation.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) launches a new campaign on Human Trafficking Awareness Month. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security is raising awareness about this topic by asking the community to wear the color blue.

The goal is to bring attention to the topic of human trafficking by educating and empowering members of our communities to end human trafficking.

Throughout the month of January, HPD’s office of community affairs will post videos and “factoids” about human and labor trafficking to the department’s social media platforms.

Each video will feature a member of the HPD Vice Division, who will explain their role in HPD’s fight against human trafficking.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Human traffic isn’t specific to one group of people. It can happen in any community. Victims can be of any age, gender, race, or nationality.

According to the center for public policy studies, 50 percent of transnational victims are minors. An estimated 2 million children are exploited by the global commercial sex trade, with 100,000 minors in the commercial sex trade in the U.S. alone.

Safety officials say trafficking is a serious problem that may be one of the fastest-growing crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security is asking you to participate by sharing your pictures on social media using #WearBlueDay.

To watch HPD’s campaign videos you can visit their Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram pages.