Weather – another severe storm outbreak for the South, brief storms possible in Houston

Severe weather season is in full swing. Residents in Bryan and College Station were reminded of that Thursday night as large hail, golf ball to baseball size, fell in that area.

Most of Friday will be quiet in Southeast Texas, although certainly warm, humid and breezy. A cold front arrives tonight, bringing a brief chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in the “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms. That means there is a very low, but non-zero, chance for one or two severe storms in our region tonight, with hail and wind being the main threats.

Conditions are more favorable for severe storms farther north and northeast of our area. In fact, a severe storm outbreak looks likely, especially across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Finally, behind this Friday night storm system and front, we have a beautiful weekend in store with clear skies and lower humidity. Enjoy!