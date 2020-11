HOUSTON (CW39) Thanksgiving will be so different for a lot of us. Many hope to gather in smaller than usual numbers, to keep safe during this Pandemic. And, with social distancing being encouraged, more people are expected to be cooking from home. For some, it may be their first time cooking the Thanksgiving meal.

Last year, over 1,700 home cooking fires occurred on Thanksgiving Day, around the country, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). And, No wants that to happen again.