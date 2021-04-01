Weather – cool start to April, 100 degrees in Texas next week? Not an April fool’s joke!

HOUSTON (CW39) April is here, yet it’s still feeling like March. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to near 70, which is nearly 10 degrees below average.

Tonight will be the coldest temps for at least the next two weeks as we’ll bottom out in the 40s by sunrise on Friday.

What about our Easter weekend? Generally it looks pretty nice! There will be more clouds, and perhaps some drizzle or light spotty showers Sunday, but temperatures will also be warming up.

Our big story next week will be the potential for a big warmup. Here in Houston, we expect a string of days in the 80s. However, models are hinting at possible temps of 90-100 in South and Southwest Texas by the end of next work week! Here’s a snapshot of Thursday, April 8th: