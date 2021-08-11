Weather – heat advisory for Southeast Texas, Tropical Storm Fred impacting Dominican Republic

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON (CW39) Hot days are no surprise in August, but the heat and humidity will combine to make it dangerous today. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory as today’s 90s could feel as hot as 106-110.

As for rain, we’re still stuck in the same typical summer pattern where a few storms develop during the day and then fizzle out at night. Like we’ve said many times lately, some of you could get some brief downpours and lightning, and some won’t get any rain at all. Rain chances continue for several more days.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred developed Tuesday night as it passed by Puerto Rico. Today it moves into Dominican Republic and will continue on a northwest track. Florida could be impacted Friday and into the weekend.

The Wednesday 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center suggests Fred will stay below hurricane strength. Its interaction with land will play a big role in its strength, and the forecast intensity and track can still shift. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 "STARGIRL" Interview of Brec Bassinger w/Sharron Melton

Back To School backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss