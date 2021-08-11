Weather – heat advisory for Southeast Texas, Tropical Storm Fred impacting Dominican Republic

HOUSTON (CW39) Hot days are no surprise in August, but the heat and humidity will combine to make it dangerous today. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory as today’s 90s could feel as hot as 106-110.

As for rain, we’re still stuck in the same typical summer pattern where a few storms develop during the day and then fizzle out at night. Like we’ve said many times lately, some of you could get some brief downpours and lightning, and some won’t get any rain at all. Rain chances continue for several more days.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred developed Tuesday night as it passed by Puerto Rico. Today it moves into Dominican Republic and will continue on a northwest track. Florida could be impacted Friday and into the weekend.

The Wednesday 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center suggests Fred will stay below hurricane strength. Its interaction with land will play a big role in its strength, and the forecast intensity and track can still shift. Stay tuned.