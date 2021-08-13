Weather – More afternoon storms here, tropical storm warnings in Florida

HOUSTON (CW39) Very little change in our local weather pattern for this Friday and the weekend. That means temps will be in the 90s in the afternoon, but feeling hotter than 100. Today’s heat index will likely peak between 100 and 105.

We’re also watching for more scattered storms during the afternoon, then ending in the evening. Like we saw Thursday, these storms can turn briefly intense. In fact, a brief tornado developed near Cypress Thursday afternoon with reports of damage to multiple telephone poles.

Keep an eye on radar on our CW39 app if you’re going to be out and about these next few days.

Now on to the tropics. Tropical depression Fred is expected to organize and strengthen as it nears South Florida where tropical storm warnings are in effect.

In the last day, the track has shifted a bit west. This leaves Florida on the wet side of the storm with potential for up to 10″ or more in some areas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

