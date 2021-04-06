Weather – parts of Texas watching for severe storms, others bracing for 100s

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CW39 APP

Adam Krueger does traffic after bet with Hannah Trippett

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-7AM 04062021

Congrats to Houston's Remarkable Woman Winner: Rania Mankarious, the CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) A storm system rolling through the U.S. right now is bringing changing weather to Texas this week.

Watch LIVE: NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Ahead of it, we’re warm and breezy Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston with gusts topping 20 mph. As the storm system (low pressure) gets closer on Wednesday, a very weak front may spark a few showers or storms. The most intense should stay northeast of Houston.

Behind this storm system, dry air moves in and temperatures will skyrocket in Central, South and Southwest Texas.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss