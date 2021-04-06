Weather – parts of Texas watching for severe storms, others bracing for 100s
HOUSTON (CW39) A storm system rolling through the U.S. right now is bringing changing weather to Texas this week.
Ahead of it, we’re warm and breezy Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston with gusts topping 20 mph. As the storm system (low pressure) gets closer on Wednesday, a very weak front may spark a few showers or storms. The most intense should stay northeast of Houston.
Behind this storm system, dry air moves in and temperatures will skyrocket in Central, South and Southwest Texas.