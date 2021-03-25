Weather – rare “high risk” issued as a major severe weather outbreak targets the South

We’re watching a storm system move through Texas this morning (live radar), then heading east of Texas later today where there may be extremely dangerous weather.

During the 4 a.m. hour, parts of Austin got hail the size of quarters and ping pong balls. (Click here for hail photos from our sister station in Austin).

As Houston turns sunny, breezy and warm today, there may be multiple strong tornadoes in the South, especially in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. There will also likely be storms that produce very large hail and damaging straight-line winds. (Click here for a map of storm reports).

How rare is the Storm Prediction Center’s usage of the “high risk” category? Even though this is the 2nd time this month it has been issued, it wasn’t issued at all in 2020, and only once in 2019.