Weather – Severe storms strike the south, dry and nice here

HOUSTON (CW39) After more than 400 severe wind reports Tuesday, mainly across the Deep South and Mid Atlantic, a calmer weather pattern moves in.

Locally, clear skies and lower humidity will be with us through Friday. It’ll still be warm during the day with highs in the 80s. Evenings, nights and mornings will be very nice as lows will generally be in the low 60s.

Change starts this weekend, though, as a stronger Gulf breeze returns. This will bring higher humidity, some clouds and a few isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs remain in the 80s, but nights get warmer with lows in the 70s.

Next week’s weather pattern looks a bit wishy washy. By this, I mean there’s no well-defined feature headed our way, but it could be somewhat unsettled. For now, I’m keeping low rain chances throughout next week, but those odds could potentially change as the picture gets more clear. Keep checking back here for updates.