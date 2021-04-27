Weather – storm system to bring drought relief stimulus to Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) A West Coast storm system is heading for Texas this week, bringing much needed rain for parts of the state, along with potential severe storms.

The far west and southern parts of Texas need the rain the most, as that’s where there is extreme and exceptional drought status. However, the majority of the rain, 1-2″ on average will fall in Central Texas where there is moderate to severe drought, meaning the rain is still needed there, too.

As this system moves in, severe storms will be possible in West, Central and North Texas through Wednesday.

By Thursday, the severe risk diminishes, but that’s also the day when widespread showers, with some thunderstorms, heads into the Houston area.

Beyond Thursday, the question is: does a weak front stall, or does it move through? Models are differing quite a bit, as seen below with this model comparison of Saturday.

We need more model consensus, which we’ll get in the next day or two, to give you a confident forecast for the weekend. As of now, we know rain is likely on Thursday. I’ve marked the 7-day forecast with 20% chances Fri-Sun, which are acting as placeholders as that part of the forecast is TBD. Stay tuned.

