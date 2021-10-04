Weather: Texas dries out, rain shifts to the Southeast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The storm system that brought several days of rain to Texas has shifted east, and will linger over the Southeast U.S. for at least a few days. Texas is now on the dry side, with dry weather in the forecast all week.

KIAH

Meanwhile, parts of the Southeast from the Florida Panhandle to around Atlanta could see three to five inches or more of rain.

Not only does our rain depart, but we will also enjoy lower humidity this week. Daytime temps will still be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but nights and mornings will feel great with lows in the mid 60s. Not what I would call full-on fall… more like fall-ish.