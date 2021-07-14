WEDNESDAY: Breaking ground on new Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and officials with the Houston Health Department are hosting a groundbreaking for the new Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center on Wednesday, June 14th.

The two-story, 57,165 square foot center will combine community service oriented multi-service center programs and health center programs into one facility.

The new multi-service center is one of the projects and goals outlined in the Sunnyside Complete Communities Action Plan and part of the Mayor’s Complete Communities Initiative.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

1 p.m.

WHERE: 4410 Reed Rd., 77051

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Mayor Turner will be joined by: Congressman Al Green City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D Sandra Massie Hines, Mayor of Sunnyside Stephen Williams, Director of Houston Health Department Dillon West, Sunnyside Community Member