WEDNESDAY: Breaking ground on new Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and officials with the Houston Health Department are hosting a groundbreaking for the new Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center on Wednesday, June 14th.

The two-story, 57,165 square foot center will combine community service oriented multi-service center programs and health center programs into one facility.

The new multi-service center is one of the projects and goals outlined in the Sunnyside Complete Communities Action Plan and part of the Mayor’s Complete Communities Initiative. 

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
1 p.m.
WHERE: 4410 Reed Rd., 77051
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Mayor Turner will be joined by: Congressman Al Green City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D Sandra Massie Hines, Mayor of Sunnyside Stephen Williams, Director of Houston Health Department Dillon West, Sunnyside Community Member

