Wednesday is an Ozone Action Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

What is Ozone Action Day?

If you live in certain cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas, and Houston, you may see that Texas sometimes calls “Ozone Action Days.” Ozone Action Days are hot, dry, sunny days when ground-level ozone is forecast to reach levels of health concern

Have flexibility in your schedule?

Even if the forecast is Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups), there may be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Ozone is often lower in the morning. Check current air quality to see if now is a good time for you to be active outdoors.

Can’t change your schedule?

People with lung disease such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day: Reduce your exposure by choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Everyone else: Enjoy your outdoor activities

You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned.