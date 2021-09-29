Wednesday’s Rush Hour Forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Wednesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 a.m. for southeastern Harris County.

The heaviest line of showers and thunderstorms will march across the area early Wednesday morning, just before 5 A.M. that line was roughly located from Crockett, through Huntsville, Katy, and Wharton to Victoria (and points further southwest). Around 7 A.M. areas to the far east located near Winnie, Bolivar Peninsula and Liberty experienced the heaviest downpours and lightening from this line of storms.

Expect 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain on average, but potential for some very localized amounts of two to four inches in a short time period which could cause localized street flooding. Also take note that wind gusts will be anywhere between 20-45 mph.

Majority of the area should be able to handle the rainfall and will not see much in terms of significant impacts. The main concern will be where those isolated pockets of heavy downpour occur. The more vulnerable locations for isolated flash flood impacts include urban areas and locations that saw the isolated 3-5″ rain totals during the day on Tuesday (mainly south if Interstate 10).

Although commuters will experience a lull in storm activity, the trail of storms left behind wet roads and slick spots. Stray storms are still likely into the afternoon.