Week of Jan. 4: Free COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department has announced the sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of January 4, 2020.

The Aldine area will benefit from two COVID-19 testing sites set up this week. The drive-thru sites and their hours of operation are:

Cathedral of Saint Matthew, 9101 Airline Drive, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, nasal swab by a nurse. Registration is available at hcphtx.org or 832-927-7575.

Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, self-nasal swab. No appointment is required.

The Houston Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at two surge sites affiliated with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

The Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive

Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd., will offer nasal self-swab tests.

The sites will open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available at doineedacovid19test.com and on-site registration is also available. Each site has a daily capacity of 1,250 tests.

The department also offers free drive-thru testing via self-nasal swab at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South.

The mega testing site will open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site has a daily capacity of 1,000 tests. People wanting to get tested at the Aramco site can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220.

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer self-oral swab tests daily at Minute Maid Park (Lot C), 2208 Preston. The testing site’s capacity is 1,200 tests per day.

The site features eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. It will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.

Visit curative.com to set an appointment or obtain more information. On-site registration is also available.

United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer nasal-swab testing by healthcare professionals at drive-thru test sites at:

Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston Community College – Southeast, 6815 Rustic St.

UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

The sites don’t require appointments and will offer testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 300 tests.

Curative

Curative will provide walk up, self-mouth swab tests daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations, each with a 900 daily test capacity:

Memorial Park Running Trails Center, 7575 N. Picnic Lane

Kroger, 1801 S. Voss Rd.

Kroger, 9303 S. Highway 6

Kroger, 6322 Telephone Rd.

Food Town, 2770 N. Sam Houston Parkway West

Food Town, 8800 W. Sam Houston Parkway South

Food Town, 9725 Fondren Rd.

Appointments are required and available at curative.com.