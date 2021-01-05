Week of Jan. 4: Free COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department has announced the sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of January 4, 2020.
The Aldine area will benefit from two COVID-19 testing sites set up this week. The drive-thru sites and their hours of operation are:
- Cathedral of Saint Matthew, 9101 Airline Drive, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, nasal swab by a nurse. Registration is available at hcphtx.org or 832-927-7575.
- Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, self-nasal swab. No appointment is required.
The Houston Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at two surge sites affiliated with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
- The Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive
- Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd., will offer nasal self-swab tests.
The sites will open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available at doineedacovid19test.com and on-site registration is also available. Each site has a daily capacity of 1,250 tests.
The department also offers free drive-thru testing via self-nasal swab at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South.
The mega testing site will open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site has a daily capacity of 1,000 tests. People wanting to get tested at the Aramco site can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220.
Texas Division of Emergency Management
Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer self-oral swab tests daily at Minute Maid Park (Lot C), 2208 Preston. The testing site’s capacity is 1,200 tests per day.
The site features eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. It will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.
Visit curative.com to set an appointment or obtain more information. On-site registration is also available.
United Memorial Medical Center
United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer nasal-swab testing by healthcare professionals at drive-thru test sites at:
- Plaza Americas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.
- Houston Community College – Southeast, 6815 Rustic St.
- UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.
The sites don’t require appointments and will offer testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 300 tests.
Curative
Curative will provide walk up, self-mouth swab tests daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations, each with a 900 daily test capacity:
- Memorial Park Running Trails Center, 7575 N. Picnic Lane
- Kroger, 1801 S. Voss Rd.
- Kroger, 9303 S. Highway 6
- Kroger, 6322 Telephone Rd.
- Food Town, 2770 N. Sam Houston Parkway West
- Food Town, 8800 W. Sam Houston Parkway South
- Food Town, 9725 Fondren Rd.
Appointments are required and available at curative.com.
