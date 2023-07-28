HOUSTON (CW39) Are you looking for a way to spice up your relationship and try something new? Would you like to help your relationship continue to grow and glow? One group is making that happen.

It’s called the Love and Make workshop! And they are offering a Candle-making workshop for couples.

This interactive candle-making workshop takes place at 2516 Times Blvd, in Houston. It will provide Instructors who will teach you about candle-making from start to finish in a fun, laid-back environment.

Located in a chic and laid-back atmosphere in Rice Village, Love & Make Workshop is Houston’s home for do-it-yourself (DIY) classes, workshops, and team-building exercises.

The two-hour workshop includes introducing materials, tools, and

processes for beginner chandlers (candle makers). You’ll choose your vessels, blend custom fragrances, and make two custom candles of your own.

And on top of that– BYOB is welcome. Also, the cost is $50 per person per workshop. Multiple classes are often offered on most Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more about the Love and Make DIY workshops, click here.