Weekend Planner: Rain and storms return Saturday and Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) With Nicholas not sitting too far away, southeast Texas may continue to experience some of its energy through Thursday. However, by the time Friday rolls around slightly drier conditions are likely, with more sunshine expect afternoon highs to incline.

Over the weekend deeper moisture approaches southeast Texas and rain coverage bumps up. Those showers are likely to bring most impacts in the afternoons.

AROUND TOWN

Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees, with calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night comes with partly cloudy skies and a low near 75 degrees. Expect scattered showers and storms.

On Sunday the chance of rainfall and thunderstorms are similar to the start of the weekend. With more partly sunny conditions, a high near 89 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

AT THE BEACH

Scattered thunderstorms on Saturday morning, then partly cloudy late, with a high 87 degrees, winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph and the chance for rain at 40%. Saturday night is expected to be partly cloudy, followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight, with a low 78 degrees, winds from the east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Scattered thunderstorms on Sunday morning, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 86 degrees, winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, the chances of rain is at 50%. Then partly cloudy skies in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing later at night, the low at 79 degrees, and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

