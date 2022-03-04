Multiple storms expected to unleash rounds of severe weather from the Central Plains to the Northeast this weekend into early next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) New storm systems will develop over the central U.S. this weekend brining along the threat of snow and ice on its northern side and severe storms and flash flooding on its southern end.

An area of low pressure is expected to sweep across the country from west to east, pulling in colder air from Canada while warmer, more humid air creeps northward from the Gulf of Mexico out ahead of the storm.

This setup will allow a sharp temperature difference between the cold air to the north and the warm air to the south, and it’s happening right across the middle of the country through the weekend.

The gradient will allow for a stretch of active weather. Wintry weather is expected to form across the Northern and Central Plains and upper Midwest.

While areas to the South and the Mississippi and Ohio valleys will likely experience severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Severe weather threat

At least isolated severe storms are possible over Iowa and small portions of surrounding states on Saturday.

