Weekend Weather: Grab the umbrella, it’s going to be wet!
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Warmer weather and some higher humidity returning Friday into the weekend. An area of low pressure, a little bit higher up in the atmosphere, that’s coming towards southeast Texas this weekend will produce some scattered storms. Some areas will get storms and rain, some areas possibly won’t get anything on Saturday. It’s the same setup on Sunday, that low is still going to be hanging out, not a powerful system, but still enough to generate some of that scattered rain both days this weekend.
