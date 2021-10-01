Weekend Weather: Grab the umbrellas!!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has your weekend forecast for Houston and if you’re headed out to the beach, rain chances are steady throughout the weekend. Star has LIVE reports all morning long on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC.

Around Town

In Houston Saturday, there is 70% chance of rain showers forecast for the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon with a high of 81°. Winds will be east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday there is a 40% chance of rain. Showers continue early then scattered thunderstorms develop later in the day with a high 84° and low is 71°, with light winds and a few clouds.

IAH

At the beach

A 60% chance of rain is forecast for the beach Saturday. Rain showers are forecast in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and high of 83° with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated thunderstorm possible during the evening, then occasional showers overnight with a low of 77°. Winds will be east southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday at the beach, there is a 40% chance of rain and you could see a shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a high of 82° and winds north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. A few clouds could linger. The low will be near 75° with winds north northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

KIAH