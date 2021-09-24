Weekend Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead, make outdoor plans!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Maybe your plans include hitting the deck for some barbeque with the family, grabbing Sunday brunch with the girls, or perhaps packing the cooler and swimsuits to head out to the beach. Well whatever your plans are, this weekend is the perfect chance to spend some time outdoors.

Around town

Saturday comes with another dose of mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees with northeast wind around 5 mph. Then on Saturday night skies will likely be mostly clear with a low around 61 degrees and east wind around 5 mph. For the second half of the weekend not much will change. Sunday will also start see mostly sunny conditions with a high near 86 degrees and calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. As Sunday night rolls around skies remain mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees

At the beach

On Saturday sunny skies are expected with a high near 81 degrees and winds out of the east northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Expect mostly clear conditions Saturday night with a low around 75 degrees and winds east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. On Sunday except for a few afternoon clouds but otherwise mainly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph. Then another round of clear skies Sunday evening with a few passing clouds and a low near 77 degrees and winds pushing from southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

