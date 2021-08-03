Weekly road closure list for Kemah, Seabrook

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Weekly road closures continue for drivers out near SH-146.

FM2094 will be fully closed just west of SH146 now through 5:00am Friday 8/6/21. The closure that was originally scheduled for last week was canceled. This closure is for bridge cap work. 6 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used during this closure.

The outside (right) westbound lane on Main Street will be closed just east of SH146 in Seabrook 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from 8/3/21 to 8/6/21. This closure is for installation of storm sewer. 2 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

Anders Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Main Street and 1st Street during the above closure times. Message boards will be placed to route traffic around the closure.

For more road closures in and around Houston, tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday morning between 6 A.M.-9:30 A.M.

